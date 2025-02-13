Georgia Football's Chaz Chambliss Snubbed of 2025 NFL Combine Invite List
Former Georgia defensive end Chaz Chambliss did not receive an invite to the 2025 NFL Combine.
On Thursday, the list of former college football players who received an invite to the 2025 NFL Combine was released. The Georgia Bulldogs had a total of 14 players invited to the major event, but one former Bulldog did not make the cut.
Bulldogs defensive lineman Chaz Chambliss was a notable former Bulldog not to receive an invitation to the 2025 NFL Combine. Chambliss was a mainstay on the Bulldgos defense for nearly three seasons and had been universally praised by his teammates for his effort. Unfortunately, the former Bulldog will not be traveling to Indy at the end of the month to help his draft stock.
Chambliss led the Bulldogs in sacks for the 2024 season and played a crucial role in the Dawgs' historic win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. During the fourth quarter of the game, the defensive end recovered a Georgia Tech fumble, which allowed the Bulldogs to tie the game and ultimately win in eight overtimes.
With no invite to the NFL Combine, Chambliss' best opportunity to showcase his skills to NFL Scouts will be during Georgia's Pro Day event. The date for this event has yet to be officially announced.
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 NFL Combine Invites:
- Trevor Etienne, RB
- Dominic Lovett, WR
- Arian Smith, WR
- Dylan Fairchild, OL
- Tate Ratledge, OL
- Xavier Truss, OL
- Jared Wilson, OL
- Warren Brinson, OL
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL
- Nazir Stackhouse, DL
- Mykel Williams, DL
- Smael Mondon, LB
- Jalon Walker, LB
- Malaki Starks, DB
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia's Defense Will Have Something It Usually Doesn't Have During the 2025 Season
- Former Georgia Bulldogs Staff Member Scott Cochran Hired as Collegiate Head Coach
- Jalon Walker Receives Updated Draft Projection Following Reese's Senior Bowl
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily