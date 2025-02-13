Dawgs Daily

Georgia Football's Chaz Chambliss Snubbed of 2025 NFL Combine Invite List

Former Georgia defensive end Chaz Chambliss did not receive an invite to the 2025 NFL Combine.

Christian Kirby II

Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss (32) celebrates after sacking Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Tennessee in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.
Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss (32) celebrates after sacking Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Tennessee in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Georgia defensive end Chaz Chambliss did not receive an invite to the 2025 NFL Combine.

On Thursday, the list of former college football players who received an invite to the 2025 NFL Combine was released. The Georgia Bulldogs had a total of 14 players invited to the major event, but one former Bulldog did not make the cut.

Bulldogs defensive lineman Chaz Chambliss was a notable former Bulldog not to receive an invitation to the 2025 NFL Combine. Chambliss was a mainstay on the Bulldgos defense for nearly three seasons and had been universally praised by his teammates for his effort. Unfortunately, the former Bulldog will not be traveling to Indy at the end of the month to help his draft stock.

Chambliss led the Bulldogs in sacks for the 2024 season and played a crucial role in the Dawgs' historic win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. During the fourth quarter of the game, the defensive end recovered a Georgia Tech fumble, which allowed the Bulldogs to tie the game and ultimately win in eight overtimes.

With no invite to the NFL Combine, Chambliss' best opportunity to showcase his skills to NFL Scouts will be during Georgia's Pro Day event. The date for this event has yet to be officially announced.

Georgia Bulldogs 2025 NFL Combine Invites:

  • Trevor Etienne, RB
  • Dominic Lovett, WR
  • Arian Smith, WR
  • Dylan Fairchild, OL
  • Tate Ratledge, OL
  • Xavier Truss, OL
  • Jared Wilson, OL
  • Warren Brinson, OL
  • Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL
  • Nazir Stackhouse, DL
  • Mykel Williams, DL
  • Smael Mondon, LB
  • Jalon Walker, LB
  • Malaki Starks, DB

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Published
Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

Home/Football