Georgia Lands Four Star LB Nick Abrams On His Birthday
Georgia lands Nick Abrams on his birthday after he announced his pledge to the Bulldogs. Abrams chose the Bulldogs over Oregon, Michigan, and Alabama. His relationship with Georgia started on January 11th when he received an offer from the Bulldogs. The rapport continued from there, and he took an official visit to Athens on May 16th. Linebacker coach Glenn Schumann and head coach Kirby Smart had a big impact on his recruitment.
According to Rivals, Abrams is a four-star prospect, the No. 5 player in Maryland, the No. 15 LB, and the No. 247 player nationally. He finished his junior campaign with 77 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, a blocked punt and an interception. He set a career-high in tackles against Gilman (MD) with 12 and finished with a sack. During his two seasons with McDonogh Schools in Maryland, Abrams has amassed 113 tackles.
When you watch his film, you can’t help but be impressed by his speed and physicality. Abrams possesses an ideal linebacker frame at 6’2 and 215 pounds with length and speed that college programs covet. His athleticism allows him to be versatile, where he can play as an inside linebacker on third downs and be and disruptive edge rusher on third downs wreaking havoc on opposing offenses.
Abrams has also put together an impressive summer and was a standout player at a prominent camp. Abrams won Most Valuable Player at linebacker at the Rivals Five Star Camp in Indianapolis. He stood out among the best players in the country and showcased what he could be at the next level.
Abrams is the second linebacker recruit for the 2026 class, joining Shadarius Toodle who was flipped from Auburn back in June. Georgia got good news on Monday after being crowned the No.1 recruiting class by Rivals after their recent update.