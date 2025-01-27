Georgia Offensive Lineman Monroe Freeling to be Limited During Spring Practice
Georgia football offensive lineman Monroe Freeling will be limited during spring practice after surgery.
While the 2024 college football season just recently wrapped up, teams are already focused in on getting ready for the 2025 season. That means spring practice is right around the corner, and Georgia is expected to be without one of their starting offensive lineman.
Starting tackle Monroe Freeling is expected to miss or be limited during spring practice this offseason after undergoing shoulder surgery, first reported by DawgsHQ. He is also expected to be back at full health by the time preseason camp rolls around later in the year.
Freeling was a familiar face on Georgia's offensive line this year and appeared in all 14 games for the Bulldogs. He started in multiple games during the absence of starting tackle Earnest Greene and the year two player saw his role develop more as the season progressed. He is expected to be a starting tackle for the Bulldogs in 2025, so they will need him in full health for the upcoming year.
