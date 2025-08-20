Georgia RB Nate Frazier Inks NIL Deal With Beats By Dre
Georgia RB Nate Frazier continues to add to his national stardom and signed a new NIL deal with a major national company known for producing some of the highest quality headphones in the country. Frazier is a part of a special group of nine players who inked deals with Beats by Dre.
The other players include Ohio State Caleb Downs, Alabama Ryan Williams, Michigan Bryce Underwood, Texas Colin Simmons, Oregon Dante Moore, Florida DJ Lagway, Oklahoma John Matter, and South Carolina LaNorris Sellers. All are stars in the college football landscape and well-known across the country.
Last season as a true freshman, Frazier rushed for 671 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging five yards a carry. One of his best games of the season came against UMASS. In the 59-21 victory, Frazier rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns. It was the lone game he crossed the century mark last season. His breakout game came in Week 1 against Clemson when he rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown. Frazier broke onto the scene and became a big piece of the Georgia running game.
Heading into the 2025 season, Frazier will be leaned on again to lead the Bulldogs offense and be a key part of their success in hopes of winning a national title. Frazier showed he can be efficient with his touches and be a problem in the backfield. He finished with stellar PFF (Pro Football Focus) grades a season ago. Frazier received a 79.7 offensive grade and an 84.2 run grade. It is one of the better scores you will see from a freshman in his first season.