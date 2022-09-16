We are under 24 hours away from the kickoff for the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs as they take on Samford at home. As they've done in the years past, the official Georgia Football Twitter account has released its game trailer.

The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in Columbia, a matchup that could alter perceptions of both programs. Fans will want to get all the action on Saturday, leaving one main question: where can they watch?

How to Watch Georgia @ South Carolina

Gameday: Saturday, September 17th, 2022.

Saturday, September 17th, 2022. Game time: 12:00 pm ET

12:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)

Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! ESPN’s broadcast crew is Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath.

AD Mitchell, WR (Ankle) - Will "definitely not be able to practice today (Monday)" according to Kirby Smart.

Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) Questionable - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least 2 months due to undergoing surgery. (8/18)

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN