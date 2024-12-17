Georgia Running Back Listed As Early Contender for 2025 Heisman Trophy
See which Georgia Bulldog has been placed on the watchlist for the Heisman trophy in the 2025 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of preparations for their 2024 College Football Playoff run and are eagerly awaiting to discover their opponent for the Sugar Bowl. But as the Dawgs gear up for a major playoff game, some members of the media have already begun turning their attention to the 2025 season and have set a watchlist for players who may compete for the Heisman Trophy.
An article by ESPN's Mark Schlabach compiled a list of "way too early" Heisman contenders as teams begin preparations for the 2025 season. Amongst the group of players listed was Georgia running back Nate Frazier, a true freshman who has stepped up in a major way for the Bulldogs this season Frazier currently leads the team in both rushing attempts and yards and has been an integral piece of the Dawgs' offense all season.
The Bulldogs have not had a player win the Heisman Trophy since running back Herschel Walker took the award home following an incredible season in 1982. The last finalist the Dawgs had was quarterback Stetson Bennett, who finished fourth in voting during his 2022 national championship season.
