Georgia's Carson Beck and Texas's Quinn Ewers Highlight Manning Passing Academy
The Manning Passing Academy has been a place where the top College Quarterbacks gather every summer for 27 years now. The 2024 summer is no different as 19 of college football's top quarterbacks descend on Nicholls State and Thibodaux, Lousiana to be counselors and to compete just a bit with one another. It's a loaded list of signal callers, highlighted by Heisman frontrunners, Carson Beck from Georgia and Quinn Ewers from Texas.
List of QBs at Manning Passing Academy
- Carson Beck, Georgia
- Quinn Ewers, Texas
- Jalen Milroe, Bama
- Riley Leonard, Notre Dame
- Will Howard, Ohio State
- Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
- Hudson Card, Purdue
- Donovan Smith, Houston
- Graham Mertz, Florida
- Garrett Greene, WVU
- Tyler van Dyke, Wisconsin
- Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
- Kyle McCord, Syracuse
- Preston Stone, SMU
- Brady Cook, Mizzou
- KJ Jefferson, UCF
- Will Rogers, Washington
- Grayson McCall, NC State
- Dequan Finn, Toledo
This is Georgia QB Carson Beck's first summer at the Manning Passing Academy, but he's not the first Bulldog to be in attendance in Louisiana. Stetson Bennett attended the camp as a counselor during the 2022 summer after winning his first of two national titles.
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Amongst List of Overrated Teams in College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily