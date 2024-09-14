Dawgs Daily

Georgia vs Kentucky Score, Live Updates

Keep up to date with the Georgia vs Kentucky score and live updates.

Jonathan Williams

Georgia coach Kirby Smart looks on during the second half of a NCAA Aflac Kickoff game against Tennessee Tech in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart looks on during the second half of a NCAA Aflac Kickoff game against Tennessee Tech in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Georgia Bulldogs begin their SEC gauntlet today as they head to Lexington, to take on the Wildcats. The Dawgs have lost just two games to Kentucky over the previous 25 seasons and have accumulated 14 straight victories since 2010.

Along with this being a fascinating SEC matchup, tonight's contest also features an interesting storyline between Georgia's roster and Kentucky's Brock Vandagriff and Jamon Dumas-Johnson. Dumas-Johnson spent two seasons as the Dawgs' starting linebacker and was a major part of the team's 2022 national title victory. Vandagriff served as the Bulldogs' backup quarterback for the 2023 season and took a handful of snaps throughout the year.

*This article will be update periodically throughout the game*

Georgia vs Kentucky Score, Live Updates:

1st Quarter:

How to Watch Georgia vs Kentucky

  • Gameday: Saturday, September 14th. 2024
  • Game time: 7:30 pm ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color)
  • Location: Kroger Field (Lexington, Kentucky)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

Published
