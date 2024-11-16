Georgia vs Tennessee Score, Live Updates
Keep up to date with the score of the Georgia vs Tennessee game and other live updates.
The Georgia Bulldogs' biggest game of the 2024 regular season has arrived, as the Dawgs are set to host the Tennessee Volunteers in what will be a must-win for Georgia, should they look to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
Tonight's atmosphere is expected to be exceptionally hostile, as the Bulldogs are playing their first home game in over 30 days. This will also be the Dawgs' first night game in Sanford Stadium of the 2024 season.
Georgia has dominated this matchup as of late rattling off a series-record seven straight wins over the Vols. The Bulldogs have held Tennessee’s offense to under 20 points in six of those seven matchups and have won all seven games by at least two scores.
How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee
- Gameday: Saturday, November 16th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
