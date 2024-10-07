Dawgs Daily

Georgia vs Texas Kickoff Time Announced

The kickoff time for Georgia's highly anticipated matchup against the Texas Longhorns has been revealed.

Christian Kirby II

Jan 1, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Collin Johnson (9) runs against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Eric Stokes (27) after a catch in the second half of the 2019 Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Texas Longhorns won 28-21. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images / Chuck Cook-Imagn Images
In just a few weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns will compete in what should be a top-5 SEC matchup during the 2024 regular season. As anticipation builds and the game inches closer, TV networks have revealed what time this massive game is expected to kickoff.

With such a high-profile matchup between two historic programs, it makes sense that this game be played in a primetime slot. Kickoff for October 19th's matchup will be a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and will be aired on ABC

This will be just the sixth time these two historic teams play and the first meeting between these two teams as SEC opponents. Georgia has not defeated Texas since the 1983 season.

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC

