Georgia vs UMass Score, Live Updates
Stay up to date with the Georgia vs UMass score and other live updates leading into kickoff and during the game.
After an exciting victory at home last week, the Georgia Bulldogs once again return to Sanford Stadium to host their fifth home game of the 2024 season. Today's opponent will be the Umass Minutemen, a team that the Dawgs have faced just once before and currently hold a perfect 1-0 record against.
With a win this afternoon, the Bulldogs will have secured their 30th consecutive victory between the hedges and will be one game away from tying the SEC's all-time record for consecutive wins at home. The Alabama Crimson Tide hold the current record of 31 games, which they earned from 2015-2019.
Kickoff for today's game is set for 12:45 p.m. and will be aired on the SEC Network.
How to Watch Georgia vs Umass
- Gameday: Saturday, November 23rd. 2024
- Game time: 12:45 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Dave Neal (Play-by-play) and Max Starks (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
