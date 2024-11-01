Georgia Wide Receiver Listed As Out Prior to Matchup vs Florida
The Georgia Bulldogs will be down a wide receiver as they head into Jacksonville, Florida to take on the Florida Gators.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators are set for their annual meeting in Jacksonville for the 103rd edition of "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party." The Bulldogs currently control the all-time series 56-44-2 and have won six out of the last seven meetings.
Unfortunately for Georgia, the Dawgs are expected to be down a major contributor on offense as wide receiver Anthony Evans III has been listed as out in the latest injury report. Evans has flashed as both a pass catcher and a rusher numerous times for the Bulldogs' offense this season and has been the Dawgs' primary punt and kick returner. His absence could have a massive impact on Georgia's offensive and special teams unit.
Georgia vs Florida Injury Report:
Georgia
- Roderick Robinson, RB, Out
- Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, DL, Out
- Anthony Evans III, WR, Out
- Tate Ratledge, OL, Probable
- Branson Robinson, RB, Out
- Smael Mondon, LB, Out
- Jordan Hall, DL, Probable
- Dan Jackson, DB, Out (1st half)
- Joenel Aguero, DB, Out (1st half)
Florida
- Graham Mertz, QB, Out
- Ja'Keem Jackson, DB, Out
- Jason Marshall Jr., DB, Out
- Eugene Wilson III, WR, Out
- Asa Turner, DB, Out
- Kahleil Jackson, WR, Out
- Devon Manuel, OL, Out
- Roderick Kearney, OL, Out
- Jamari Lyons, DL, Out
- Montrell Johnson Jr., RB, Questionable
- R.J. Moten, LB, Questionable
- Damieon George Jr., OL, Questionable
How to Watch Georgia vs Florida
- Gameday: Saturday, November 2nd. 2024
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Everbank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
