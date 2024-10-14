Georgia Wide Receiver With an Opportunity To Break Bulldogs' Receiving Record
A Georgia Bulldog wide receiver has the chance to do something that has not been done at Georgia in more than 20 years.
Talent acquisition and development have been nothing less than extraordinary throughout Kirby Smart's tenure as the University of Georgia's head football coach, and the Dawg fans have certainly reaped the benefits of extremely skilled players with their back-to-back national titles and numerous other accolades. But for all of the successes that recent years have brought, there is still one area that seems to be a sore spot for Bulldog fans.
While numerous position groups on the Bulldogs' roster have consistently churned out high-profile NFL talent, the wide receiver room is a group that is lacking in this category. Georgia has not produced a first-round NFL Draft pick at the position in nearly 15 years, and it has been more than 20 years since a Bulldogs pass catcher surpassed the 1,000-yard mark.
Enter Arian Smith, a fifth-year senior who is known for his blazing speed, which has been a massive threat to opposing defenses. Through six games, Smith leads all Bulldog pass catchers with 412 receiving yards and is coming off a 134-yard outing against Mississippi State on Saturday.
Terrence Edwards became the last and only Bulldog wide receiver to surpass the 1,000-yard mark after hauling in 1,004 total yards receiving in 13 games during the 2002 football season. But what makes the comparison between Edwards and Smith so intriguing is that through six games in 2002, Edwards had amassed just 361 yards receiving. Arian Smith, of course, has nearly 50 yards more and will likely play in at least seven more games this season should Georgia reach the College Football Playoff.
While there is still a ton of season ahead and Smith has a long way to go, the Georgia wide out certainly has an excellent chance at making UGA history this season. Smith and the Bulldogs will head to Austin, Texas, this Saturday as they prepare to take on the top-ranked Texas Longhorns in a historic SEC matchup. Georgia is currently a slight underdog heading into this match.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
