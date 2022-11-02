Georgia's Biggest Allies Against Tennessee

The stage is set. A battle between the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, according to the latest college football playoff rankings.

Georgia will be faced with the tough task of trying to contain Tennessee's explosive offense, which is averaging 49.4 points per game, the most in the nation. The Volunteers haven't scored less than 34 points in a single game this season.

The Volunteers have all of the bells and whistles on offense, but there are two things that heavily favor Georgia this Saturday and will be two of their biggest allies that could help lead them to a win to knock off the No. 1 team.

Sanford Stadium

The game will be played in Athens this Saturday which means Georgia gets a home-field advantage. Bulldog fans have been itching to get a big home game this season and they are finally going to get one this weekend, and against a team that gets a lot of flags thrown their way.

Tennessee has also played just two road games this season with the other six being played on their home turf. In those two road games, Tennessee averaged 9.5 penalties for 88.5 yards. Seven of those penalties came in their game against Pittsburgh and 12 of them against LSU in Death Valley.

Georgia's fan base has a massive opportunity in front of them for Saturday. There's a reason Kirby Smart challenged them to show out and be loud earlier this week.

Time of Possession

Tennessee ranks 124th in the nation when it comes to time of possession while Georgia sits at 4th. Oddly enough though, both ranks rank at the top when it comes to total yards of offense this season. Two very different offensive philosophies for these two teams.

The Volunteers want to play quickly and score points at a rapid pace. Georgia on the other hand prefers to methodically march their way down the field to produce similar results. Georgia has averaged 41.8 points per game so far this season.

Time is Georgia's friend on Saturday. Keep the ball out of Tennessee's hands and make them play your style of football. The Volunteers want to take as many shots as humanly possible on offense and a way to limit their opportunities is by chewing the clock, but also making sure those drives end in points.

If Georgia can do that and not gift Tennessee more opportunities by turning the ball over then their chances of winning only go up.

