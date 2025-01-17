Georiga Football Recruiting - What To Know About Georgia IOL Big Board
As the College Football calendar moves to the 2026 recruiting calendar, we take a look at the names to know on the offensive line.
As college football programs look to strengthen their recruiting pipelines, three standout offensive line prospects have emerged as players to watch in the coming years: Canon Pickett from Tampa Bay Tech (Tampa, Florida), Darius Gray from St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Virginia), and Carter Scruggs from Loudoun High School (Leesburg, Virginia). All three players bring a blend of size, power, technique, and work ethic that make them highly regarded by college scouts and position them as future players at the next level.
Canon Pickett: Tampa Bay Tech’s Powerful Offensive Line Force
Standing at 6’4” and weighing 288 pounds, Canon Pickett has all the physical tools to play on the offensive line. His playstyle is defined by his exceptional ability to finish blocks and create movement in the trenches. When fitting up against linebackers in the run game, Pickett shows a solid base that allows him to control the point of attack.
One of the defining features of Pickett’s game is his ability to use leverage effectively. He excels in establishing pad level, which helps him neutralize taller defenders and protect against getting overpowered. His technique when blocking defenders is a direct reflection of his physical strength and well-coached fundamentals. These traits make Pickett an excellent fit for programs that emphasize a powerful, downhill running game.
Pickett's college recruitment has been heating up, with Miami emerging as a potential landing spot. His strong, versatile play and ability to move defenders off the ball make him a perfect fit for a college program that emphasizes both run blocking and pass protection. His future at Miami, if it comes to fruition, could likely see him playing a significant role on the offensive line early in his career.
Darius Gray: St. Christopher's Dual-Threat Talent
Darius Gray, a 6’3” and 285-pound offensive lineman out of St. Christopher’s School in Richmond, Virginia, brings a different skill set to the table. Known for his quickness and versatility, Gray is the kind of player who can excel both in run blocking and in pass protection. His quick feet allow him to get to the second level in run-blocking situations, making him a dangerous asset when pulling or blocking for screen passes. Additionally, his quickness when pass setting is remarkable, as he can maintain his balance while quickly shifting to handle opposing rushers.
What stands out about Gray is his “engine, his relentless motor and his commitment to playing both ways on his high school team. Not many players can endure the physicality of offensive line play while also contributing on the defensive side of the ball. Gray’s endurance and resilience are key factors that make him an intriguing recruit, as they suggest he has the conditioning and determination to succeed at the next level.
His ability to transition between the physical demands of both offensive and defensive line play speaks volumes about his football IQ and drive. College programs will be paying close attention to Gray as he progresses through the recruiting process, as his versatility and motor could make him an impact player in a variety of roles.
Carter Scruggs: Loudoun High’s Physical Force
Carter Scruggs, a 6’4” 290-pound offensive lineman from Loudoun High School in Leesburg, Virginia, has a reputation for being one of the most physical players on the field. Scruggs brings an aggressive approach to his play, making him a force against opposing defenders. His ability to cross a defender’s face is a key part of his blocking gamel. By using superior technique and strength, Scruggs consistently takes defenders out of the play, creating lanes for ball carriers and ensuring the quarterback has clean pockets.
In addition to his strong blocking abilities, Scruggs is known for his physicality and his drive to find someone to block when a play breaks down. This relentless pursuit of contact showcases his tenacity and football IQ. Even when plays go off script, Scruggs refuses to be passive, actively seeking to impact the game by neutralizing defenders who might otherwise disrupt the play.
Scruggs’ physicality and ability to adapt to changing situations make him an exciting prospect for college programs. His mindset and relentless drive could translate to significant success at the next level, especially for teams looking for a player who will bring energy and toughness to the offensive line.
Conclusion
Canon Pickett, Darius Gray, and Carter Scruggs are three of the most exciting offensive line prospects in the nation. Their physicallity, skill set, and dedication to the game make them top recruits that college programs will continue to monitor closely. Whether it’s Pickett’s powerful blocking and leverage, Gray’s versatility and quickness, or Scruggs’ physicality and relentless pursuit of contact, each of these players possesses the traits that can elevate a college program’s offensive line for years to come. Football fans and college scouts alike should be keeping a close eye on these three young men as they continue to develop and take the next steps in their football careers.
