Get Up! It's Gameday: The SEC Championship
Rise and shine Bulldog fans! The Dawgs will look to win their second SEC title in 3 seasons this afternoon.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns are set for an epic rematch this Saturday that will not only be for the SEC Championship but will also determine seeding in the inaugural season of the 12-team College Football Playoff. This will be just the seventh all-time meeting between these two teams in a series Texas leads 4-2.
The Dawgs bested the Longhorns in their first meeting, smothering Texas' offensive attack and holding them to just 15 points, and handing them their first and only loss of the 2024 regular season. Georgia will need to recreate its successes on the defensive side of the ball to win this game and be crowned SEC Champions once again
The Bulldogs and Longhorns will do battle in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium this afternoon. Kickoff for the game is set for 4 p.m. and will be aired on ABC.
How to Watch Georgia vs Texas (SEC Championship)
- Gameday: Saturday, December 7th. 2024
- Game time: 4:00 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit(Color)
- Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
