Get Up! Its Gameday: Georgia Bulldogs vs Ole Miss Rebels
Rise and shine Bulldog fans! The Georgia Bulldogs play in their final road games of the 2024 season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set for their final road game of the 2024 season as they gear up for their matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels. This will be the 45th meeting between these two teams in a series that Georgia controls 33-10-1.
The Bulldogs won the last meeting between these two teams in 2023 when the Dawgs dismantled Ole Miss in Athens to a 52-17 beating. This year provides a different opportunity as both teams remain in the inaugural 12-team playoff hunt.
Saturday's forecast in Oxford is expected to be a wet one. According to The Weather Channel, there is currently an 87% chance of rain with a high temperature of 73° and a low of 64°. Fans traveling to the game should pack rain gear and prepare to get wet. Kickoff for this game is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ABC.
How to Watch Georgia vs Ole Miss
- Gameday: Saturday, November 9th. 2024
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (Color)
- Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (Oxford, Mississippi)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
