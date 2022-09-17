Get Up; It's Gameday! No. 1 Georgia Faces First SEC Road Test Versus South Carolina

Get up! It's a Georgia football gameday!

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will have their first SEC conference game of the season on the road against unranked South Carolina. The defending national champions will be in for a test in front of a sold-out Williams Brice Stadium crowd.

The Bulldogs are 24.5 points favorites over the 1-1 Gamecocks and will look to continue their dominating form, that's seen them open the season with a 49-3 over Oregon and a 33-0 win over Samford. While the Gamecocks, fresh off a hard-fought 44-30 loss to Arkansas, will be looking to pull another big upset, as they did in 2019 on the road against Georgia.

How to Watch Georgia @ South Carolina

Gameday: Saturday, September 17th, 2022.

Saturday, September 17th, 2022. Game time: 12:00 pm ET

12:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)

Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)

Start with a 7-day free trial! ESPN’s broadcast crew is Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath.

