Get Up; It's Gameday! No. 1 Georgia Faces First SEC Road Test Versus South Carolina

Georgia will be on the road at South Carolina for its first SEC conference game of the season.

Get up! It's a Georgia football gameday! 

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will have their first SEC conference game of the season on the road against unranked South Carolina. The defending national champions will be in for a test in front of a sold-out Williams Brice Stadium crowd. 

The Bulldogs are 24.5 points favorites over the 1-1 Gamecocks and will look to continue their dominating form, that's seen them open the season with a 49-3 over Oregon and a 33-0 win over Samford. While the Gamecocks, fresh off a hard-fought 44-30 loss to Arkansas, will be looking to pull another big upset, as they did in 2019 on the road against Georgia. 

How to Watch Georgia @ South Carolina

  • Gameday: Saturday, September 17th, 2022.
  • Game time: 12:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • ESPN’s broadcast crew is Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath.
