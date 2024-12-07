Gunner Stockton in at Quarterback for Georgia Bulldogs
Backup quarterback Gunner Stockton has entered the game for the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns are halfway through their SEC Championship bout, as Texas currently leads Georgia 6-3 in what has been a very defensive matchup. The story of the first half however, is Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, who appeared to suffer an injury to his throwing arm on the final play of the half.
While the severity of Beck's injury is seemingly unknown, backup Gunner Stockton appears to be entering the game as quarterback for the Dawgs. Stockton appeared in two games this season and has completed 13 of his 16 pass attempts for 135 yards. He will need a massive second-half performance to help lead the Dawgs to victory, as Georgia's offense has struggled mightily thus far.
Stay tuned for more coverage from the second half, as well as updates on the injury status of Carson Beck.
How to Watch Georgia vs Texas (SEC Championship)
- Gameday: Saturday, December 7th. 2024
- Game time: 4:00 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit(Color)
- Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
