HALFTIME: Georgia Flexing Defensive Muscle Against Texas
The Georgia Bulldogs are halfway through their matchup with the Texas Longhorns. Here is how the matchup has played out so far.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns are halfway through their massive regular season matchup. The Bulldogs currently hold a 23-0 lead heading into the locker room. With another 30 minutes of action left to play, here is how the first half has played out.
First Quarter:
The Bulldogs' offense got off to a rough start as two drops quickly led to a three-and-out. Fortunately for the Dawgs, the defense stood tall and forced a punt on Texas' first drive as well. An untimely pass by Beck would lead to an interception for Texas, but Georgia's defense would once again stand tall and force another punt. The Bulldogs marched down the field to Texas' red zone on the ensuing drive, however, a dropped pass led to yet another interception. The defense would bail the Dawgs out once again with a massive fumble recovery. The Dawgs would eventually turn the turnover into a touchdown to score the game's first points.
Second Quarter:
The second quarter began with the Dawgs' defense flexing its muscle once again, forcing Texas to attempt a punt from their own one. This gave Georgia an excellent field position, where they would eventually kick a field goal to extend their lead to 10-0. The Bulldogs' defense quickly provided them with another opportunity to score after a Daylen Everette interception gave them a short field once again, and a Trevor Etienne touchdown extended Georgia's lead to 17-0. Another defensive stop would turn into another Bulldogs field goal, and the Dawgs would extend their lead to 20 points.
Texas would call on backup quarterback Arch Manning in hopes of providing an offensive spark. Unfortunately, Manning was unable to provide any points for Texas, and the Longhorns were forced to punt. With just under two minutes left, Texas would have one final shot in the half to put points on the board. Manning would eventually fumble, and the ball would be recovered by Georgia's Jalon Walker. Georgia would kick a 44 yard field goal to close out the half.
The Longhorns will be receiving the ball to begin the second half. Stay tuned for more coverage for tonights game.
How to Watch Georgia vs Texas
- Gameday: Saturday, October 19th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Stadium (Austin, Texas)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily