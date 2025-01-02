HALFTIME: Georgia Offense Struggling Early Against Notre Dame
The Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish have completed the first half of play in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are halfway through their Sugar Bowl bout to determine who advances to the semi-finals in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. Currently, the Dawgs are trailing 13-3 and are looking to turn things around in the second half. As we prepare for the final 30 minutes of action, here is a quick recap of the first half.
First Quarter:
The Bulldogs began the game with the ball and were unable to advance the ball past the fifty. Following the punt, Notre Dame would begin their first drive at their own 36 yard-line. Penalties by Notre Dame would force them into a long third down and the Irish would also punt. Georgia's second offensive drive appeared to be more productive than their first. But a red zone, fumble would squander any chance for points on their second drive. Notre Dame's ensuing possession would bleed out the remaining time in the first quarter.
Second Quarter:
Georgia forced another Irish punt on the first drive of the second quarter and would begin the drive at their own 22-yard line. The Dawgs began the drive with a massive strike to Arian Smith that would've set the Bulldogs up in the red zone. However, a sideline interference penalty placed the ball at the Irish 26. The loss of yards forced the Dawgs to eventually settle for a field goal and score the first points of the game. The Irish's ensuing drive also saw them reach Georgia's side of the field, where they would settle for a field goal attempt of their own and tie the game 3-3.
Georgia would be unable to respond on the ensuing drive and would punt. Once again, Georgia's defense would stand tall and force another fourth down. Georgia's offense would begin the next drive at their own 14-yard line with 3:32 remaining in the half. A quick three incompletions would burn virtually no clock and provide Notre Dame with some excellent field position with three minutes to go in the half. Riley Leonard's rushing attack continued to give Georgia's defense issues as Notre Dame marched down to Georgia's 30-yard line. However, a timely sack for Georgia's defense pushed them back toward the 40. This forced the Irish to attempt another lengthy field goal that they would connect on to take their first lead of the game. With just over 30 seconds remaining, a Georgia fumble would provide Notre Dame with great field position. The Irish would cash in on the next play to extend their lead to 13-3 before the end of the half.
The Irish are set to begin with the ball in the second half. Stay tuned for more coverage of the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
How to Watch Georgia vs Notre Dame (The Allstate Sugar Bowl)
- Gameday: Thursday, January 2nd. 2025
- Game time: 4:00 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (Color)
- Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
