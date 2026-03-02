Houston Texans Trade for Running Back David Montgomery - What it Means for Nick Chubb

The Houston Texans have traded for Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery. Here is what it could mean for former Georgia Bulldog Nick Chubb.

The Houston Texans made a splash in the NFL trademark earlier this week, as the organization announced that it would be trading for Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery ahead of the NFL Draft.

Montgomery was a part of the lions 12 punch known as "Sonic and Knuckles, and was a large piece to the team success in recent seasons. However, the running back will now be heading to Houston to join the Texans.

Trades such as these often have repercussions on a teams roster and likely result in depth chart changes for the coming season. One player who Montgomery's addition could drastically affect is running back Nick Chubb.

Chubb joined the Texans organization ahead of the 2025 season, signing a one-year deal. He is now set to become an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2026 season. The Texans' acquisition of Montgomery and the recent emergence of Woody Marks strongly indicates that the veteran running back's time in Houston is coming to a close.

Nick Chubb's Strong Career in the NFL

Dec 2, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For many years, Chubb was one of football's most revered ball carriers and had been routinely listed as one of the most dominant players in the league. His strong, rushing abilities, date back to his time at the University of Georgia where he helped lead the team to its first national title appearance in over 30 years during the 2017 season.

Unfortunately, for the running back, injuries have slowly caught up with Chubb and have greatly hindered his production over the past few seasons. Despite this, the running back has routinely stated his desire to continue playing, and it would not be surprising if Chubb signed with another organization ahead of the 2026 season.

Chubb has been a fan favorite for Georgia fans since he first emerged as a true freshman during the 2014 season. Seeing the running back's prolific career come to a close would be a major disappointment for Bulldog fans, however, he will leave behind the legacy as one of the greatest players to ever carry the ball in Athens.

As the off-season continues, Chubb's future in football remains in the balance and the veteran will likely have a major decision to make before the 2026 regular season begins. Stay tuned for more updates on Bulldogs on SI.