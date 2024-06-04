How to Buy Georgia Baseball Tickets for Super Regional vs NC State
The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 7 ranked team in the NCAA Baseball bracket and they play host to the No. 10 overall seed NC State on Saturday afternoon inisde Foley Field at 12:00 PM EST.
How to Buy Georgia Baseball Tickets
A limited number of general admission seats for the NCAA Athens Super Regional will go on sale starting Wednesday, June 5th at 9 a.m. online HERE , by phone (706-542-1231 or 877-542-1231), or in person at the UGA Ticket Office located in the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall. The general admission seats are $15. They will be $10 for college students while UGA Students get in free with their UGA ID.
Private donors were allotted tickets beginning on Tuesday, with the general admission tickets going out on Wednesday, sources tell Dawgs Daily. The first team to two wins in the Super Regional will punch their ticket to Omaha along with 7 other teams. Georgia is currently a +1500 underdog on FanDuel.
ODDS DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Baseball On the Verge of Making Team History
- Packers Rookie Javon Bullard Receives Praise From Fellow Teammate
- Georgia Official Visits Weekend 1 - Highlights From a Star-Studded Group
Join the Community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter @BrooksAustinBA
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily