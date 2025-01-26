How to Watch Former Georgia Football Players on AFC/NFC Championship Day
How to watch the former Georgia football players that are playing in the NFC and AFC Championship games.
This Sunday, January 26, 2025, football fans will get a chance to see some former Georgia Bulldogs playing a key role in the AFC and NFC Championship games, as their teams battle for a spot in Super Bowl 59, set to take place on February 9th in New Orleans. Whether you’re rooting for your favorite team or just excited to see some familiar faces from the University of Georgia, these matchups promise to showcase elite talent, including some star former Bulldogs who are eager to add another ring to their collection.
NFC Championship: Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles – 3:00 PM (FOX)
The first game of the day features the Washington Commanders taking on the Philadelphia Eagles at 3:00 PM on FOX. Both teams are stacked with former Georgia players, making it an exciting matchup for Bulldogs fans.
The Eagles have made it all the way to the NFC Championship with an impressive defensive squad, featuring standouts like Nolan Smith and Jalen Carter, two players who were pivotal to Georgia's national championship defense in recent years. Nolan Smith, a speedy linebacker, has quickly become a force for the Eagles, while Jalen Carter, one of the top defensive linemen, brings incredible power and athleticism to Philly’s defense. Together, they are leading a fierce unit that hopes to advance to the Super Bowl.
Also featured for the Eagles is Nakobe Dean, though he is currently out due to injury. Kelee Ringo, another former Bulldog, is also contributing to Philadelphia’s special teams and will be looking to make an impact in this game as they try to punch their ticket to the big game.
On the other side, the Washington Commanders have Lawrence Cager on their roster, adding another Bulldog connection to this NFC showdown. As both teams battle it out for a spot in Super Bowl 59, former Georgia stars like Smith, Carter, and Cager will surely be motivated to help their respective teams claim victory.
AFC Championship: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs – 6:30 PM (CBS/Paramount+)
Later in the evening, the AFC Championship game promises to be just as thrilling, as the Buffalo Bills face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 PM, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. The rivalry between these two teams has already produced some legendary games, and this year’s matchup is expected to be no different.
The Bills are loaded with former Georgia players, including running back James Cook, punter Jake Camarda, defensive tackle Zion Logue, and offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger. James Cook, in particular, has become a key contributor to Buffalo’s offense, and he’ll be looking to carry the load on the ground as the Bills take on the Chiefs.
For the Chiefs, Mecole Hardman is a former Georgia standout, though he is out for this game due to injury. Even so, Kansas City still boasts plenty of talent, including some former Bulldogs who’ll be ready to contribute if called upon.
As both teams get set for an epic showdown, the Bills and Chiefs will be battling for the right to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl, and players like Cook, Camarda, Logue, and Van Pran-Granger are sure to have their eyes set on a championship ring.
Super Bowl 59 on the Horizon
With the NFC and AFC Championship games set to determine who advances to Super Bowl 59, fans can look forward to an exciting finish to the 2024-2025 NFL season. The winning teams from the Commanders vs. Eagles and Bills vs. Chiefs matchups will face off in the grandest stage of all—Super Bowl 59, which will be played on February 9th, 2025, at the Caesar Dome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
For these former Georgia players, it’s not just about making it to the biggest game in football it’s about adding another championship ring to their finger, cementing their place in football history. Keep an eye on the standout Bulldogs in both the NFC and AFC Championship games, as they look to make an impact and help their teams on the road to Super Bowl glory.
