How to Watch Georgia Commit Jared Curtis in OT7
Five-Star Georgia commit Jared Curtis will be playing for Rod Wave Elite in the OT7 playoffs this weekend in Miami. Here is how to watch.
The OT7 playoffs are being held this weekend in Miami, and Georgia commit Jared Curtis will be playing quarterback for Rod Wave Elite in the tournament.
Jared Curtis is ranked as the number one quarterback and number four overall player in the 247 composite rankings. Curtis did not compete in the Elite 11, so this weekend is an opportunity for fans to watch the future Bulldog spin it.
The playoffs will be live-streamed on the "Overtime SZN" YouTube channel starting Friday at 1 pm. Rod Wave Elite is scheduled to play at 2:10 and 3:20 on Friday. Curtis is on Rod Wave Elite with five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan, who will choose between Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Colorado, and Florida on July 2nd.
If Curtis' team advances far enough in the playoffs, the championship will be held on Sunday with the livestream scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
