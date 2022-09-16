Skip to main content

Kenny McIntosh Holds PFF's Highest Receiving Grade Through Two Weeks of the Season

One of Georgia's most explosive weapons now has the highest receiving grade in all of college football so far this season.

Who would've thought, two weeks into the 2022 season, that Georgia's leading pass-catcher is neither a wide-out nor a tight end? 

Running back Kenny McIntosh is off to an impressive start in his senior season. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., has been one of Georgia's most explosive playmakers, and it's not what he is doing when handed the football; it is what he is doing when catching the football. 

McIntosh is averaging 12.7 yards per reception on 14 total receptions, totaling 178 yards receiving through Georgia's first two games. He is already on pace to have a career year as a pass-catcher, needing just 64-yards to tie his career high (242) from a season ago. 

Whether it be in the screen game or lining up out wide and functioning basically as another wide-out, every time McIntosh gets the ball, an explosive seems destined to happen. 

Against Oregon, he was instrumental to the success of Georgia's passing offense, leading the Bulldogs in receiving 117 yards on nine receptions. He would follow up that performance against Samford with 61 yards on five receptions, once again leading the team. 

With his strong start to the season, PFF has given him the highest receiving grade in all of college football.

