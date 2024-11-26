Kirby Smart Addresses Wide Receiver Colbie Young Returning to Practice
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media today regarding wide receiver Colbie Young's return to the team.
"I'm sure you guys have a lot of questions about the Colbie Young situation. It's a pending legal matter so I can't comment about it. But he's back using the facilities and he's back at practice, but I can't comment on his active status, that has not changed."
The Georgia Bulldogs received some exciting news amid their abbreviated preparations for Georgia Tech, as it was revealed that wide receiver Colbie Young has returned to practice with the team following suspension.
Young was suspended in early October of this year following an arrest for assaulting an unborn child and missed a handful of football games as a result. However, the pending case against Young took a turn when his alleged victim publicly stated that she wished to have the charges against the Bulldogs' pass catcher dropped.
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart was asked to comment on Young's situation in a media presser this Tuesday. Smart offered this statement.
The Bulldogs will conclude their regular season schedule this Friday in Athens as they host in-state rivals, Georgia Tech. The Dawgs currently boast a 6-game win streak over the Jackets and have won 17 of the previous 20 matchups.
