Kirby Smart Comments on Interaction With Mississippi State Quarterback
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart comments on Saturday's interaction with Mississippi State's quarterback
During last week's victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, a video surfaced online of Smart seeming to run into Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. as he approached the Georgia sideline. Spectators all over the nation took to social media to voice their opinions on the interaction, with some heavily criticizing Smart and even declaring he is suspended. Smart offered this statement on the matter during a media availability presser.
"I'm glad you brought that up. After you guys said that in the press conference I went back and watched it. I didn't realize I ran into him. I called Jeff Leby yesterday and he was good, said the kid was great. I actually spoke to Mike (Van Buren) last night and explained it to him. He was great."
Smart and the Bulldogs will turn their attention to the Texas Longhorns as they prepare to travel to Austin this Saturday to face the No.1 team in the country. This will be the first meeting between the two programs as sec opponents.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
