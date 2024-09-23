Kirby Smart Details the Challenge Alabama Quarterback Jalen Milroe Presents
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart details what makes defending against Jalen Milroe so difficult.
The Georgia Bulldogs are preparing for one of their more difficult road games of the 2024 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide. While defeating Alabama on the road is a challenge in itself, the Bulldogs' defense will have a particularly difficult challenge of their own. Stopping Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.
Through just three games this season, Milroe has accounted for 590 passing yards, 14 total touchdowns, and has yet to throw an interception. His arm strength and rushing abilities can make him a nightmare for any defensive coordinator and poses a massive threat to a Georgia defense that has not allowed a singular touchdown all season.
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart acknowledged the talent of Alabama's quarterback during a media presser earlier this week and detailed what exactly makes Milroe so difficult to defend against.
"With him, the challenges are immense because he is an incredible football player," Smart said. "There is no design to a play that you can draw up and say, 'well, I'm pretty sure this is gonna happen on this play' with him. Because you don't know what's going to happen."
Smart and his staff have some familiarity with Milroe, as the Dawgs faced the Alabama quarterback in last year's SEC Championship game. In that game, Milroe completed just 13 of his 23 pass attempts for 192 yards and was held to 29 yards on the ground. Despite Georgia's defensive effort, The Tide emerged victorious and would eventually crush Georgia's hopes of a three-peat.
The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will meet as top-5 opponents this Saturday in Tuscaloosa. This will be the 7th consecutive meeting between the two teams as top-10 opponents. The Dawgs have emerged victorious in just one of those meetings.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
