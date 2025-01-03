Kirby Smart Explains End of First Half Against Notre Dame in Sugar Bowl
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shares his thoughts following the Dawgs' loss to Notre Dame in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
The Georgia Bulldogs 2024 season came to a conclusion as the Dawgs fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish by a score of 23-10 in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
One of the more controversial moments of the game came in the final moments of the first half of the game. Rather than running the clock out, the Dawgs opted to attempt a pass and score points before the half. This ultimately resulted in a fumble recovery by Notre Dame that led to a touchdown, giving them a 13-3 lead at halftime.
Following the game, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart was asked about the decision to be aggressive rather than kneel the ball out. Smart provided this rationale.
"Typically, when you're down, you need every possession you can have." Said Smart. "We made a decision that we were going to be aggressive and we were going to go two-minute. That's what everything says you should do. You can't give up possessions when you're trailing."
With the season concluded, the Dawgs will now begin their preparations for the 2025 season as a litany of draft declarations, coaching changes, and transfer portal entries are likely to ensue.
