Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update for Offensive Lineman Tate Ratledge
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has provided na injury update for a key offensive lineman on the Bulldogs' roster.
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media earlier this week to provide an update on offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, who suffered a knee and ankle injury during the Bulldogs 13-12 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats this past Saturday.
According to inital reports from DawgsHQ, Ratledge suffered sprains to both his MCL and ankle and is expected to miss a handful of weeks before returning to play for the Bulldogs. Smart commented on the highly talented lineman's status and provided more details during a media availability period earlier this week.
"Tate does have an ankle that he's had tightrope on already. He's in the rehab process. He's getting it fixed already. He will back fully healthy when he can."
Heading into the 2024 season, Ratledge was projected by many to be a first round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. While his stock likely won't take a hit from this injury, the Bulldogs will now be missing an NFL caliber player at the gaurd position for an extended period of time.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
