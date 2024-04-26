Ladd McConkey Selected 34th Overall by the Los Angeles
Georgia football wide receiver Ladd McConkey has been selected 34th overall by the Chargers in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft.
The 2024 NFL draft has officially begun and the Georgia Bulldogs are continuing to siphon NFL-ready talent into the professional football league. In the previous two draft classes, Georgia had a total of 25 players selected by NFL teams and now that number is continuing to climb. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has been selected 34th overall by the Los Angeles Chargers.
During his time with the Bulldogs, McConkey quickly became an impact player for Georgia, hauling in 119 receptions over three seasons for 1,687 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was a key contributor on Georgia’s back-to-back national championship teams and a fan favorite.
