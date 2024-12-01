Lagonza Hayward Decommits From Tennessee
Lagonza Hayward, a 2025 prospect, has announced his de-commitment from the Tennessee Volunteers.
Early national signing day is right around the corner for the Georgia Bulldogs and it appears that the Dawgs may have a chance at landing another highly ranked prospect. Lagonza Hayward, a 4-star safety prospect in the 2025 class has announced his de-commitment from the Tennessee Volunteers.
Hayward was heavily recruited by the Bulldogs before his commitment to Tennessee earlier this July. However, the latest news seems to provide the Bulldogs with yet another opportunity to nab the highly talented prospect.
The Bulldogs currently boast the number one recruiting class in the country and would only bolster their position as the top-ranked class should they land Hayward.
