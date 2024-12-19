LOOK: Georgia Football Equipment Staff Prepares Jerseys for Sugar Bowl
The Georgia Bulldogs equipment staff has begun preparing the Dawgs' uniforms for the Sugar Bowl.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just weeks away from their College Football Playoff appearance and are diligently preparing for their Sugar Bowl matchup. The Bulldogs will await the winner of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish or the Indiana Hoosiers.
As provisions for the Sugar Bowl continue and the team gears up for the big game, the Bulldogs' equipment staff has begun preparing the jerseys that the Dawgs will wear for the game. Georgia will be wearing their classic red jerseys with red helmets and their classic silver pants. The team's jerseys will also feature the iconic Sugar Bowl patch on their left shoulder.
The Dawgs and their red uniforms will take the field in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1st, 2025, and will look to advance to the semi-finals of the College Football Playoff. A win will put Georgia one step closer to its third national championship appearance in four seasons and will give them their first playoff win since the 2022 season.
Other Georgia News:
- Could Georgia Be Punished for Playing in the SEC Championship?
- Georgia Football Looks To Finish 2025 Signing Class as Signing Day Approaches
- Georgia's Kirby Smart Speaks Out Against College Football Playoff Rankings
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily