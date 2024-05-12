LOOK: Georgia Football Wishes Fans a Happy Mother's Day
The Georgia Bulldogs social media account has wished all Bulldog mom's a happy Mother's Day
Mother’s Day is arguably one of the most important holidays of the year and serves as an excellent way to say thanks to the women who have done so much for us over the years. The Georgia Bulldog’s social media account also has joined in the festivities and posted a video showing numerous Bulldog players embracing their moms from different points in the season.
The video is just a small way to show appreciation for mother’s all over the country, but especially the Dawg ones! Thank you to all of the mothers who have done so much for everyone over the years and the DawgsDaily family wishes you all a very happy Mother’s Day!
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
