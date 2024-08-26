Matchup Rewind: The Last Meeting Between Georgia and Clemson
As the Dawgs and Tigers' week one bout inches closer. Let's take a look at the last time these two teams met on the gridiron.
After a thrilling week zero to the 2024 season, the wait for a full slate of college football games is over. One of the most highly anticipated matchups of week one is the top 25 matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers. Apart from both being College Football Playoff hopefuls, this game is exceptionally exciting due to the history between these two programs.
Georgia and Clemson have been a part of some incredibly exciting games and their last meeting in 2021 was no different. Both the Bulldogs and Tigers were entering the 2021 season following an unorthodox 2020 with shortened games and conference-only regular season matchups. Despite the turmoil just a year before, both teams found themselves inside the top five to begin the season with a massive week one matchup against each other to begin the season.
As the game unfolded, it became more and more clear that this matchup would be a defensive fight on both sides. Each offense struggled to gain any traction in the first half and the two teams found themselves knotted up at zero with around three minutes left in the second quarter. That was until Bulldogs safety Christopher Smith jumped a slant route that resulted in a pick-six and Georgia's only offensive touchdown of the game.
The second half was more of the same for both offenses as neither team had any success moving the ball. After a field goal from each team, the Dawgs' found themselves hanging on to a 10-3 lead late in the fourth quarter. With Clemson threatening to drive, the Bulldogs' defense, which had already sacked quarterback DJ Uiagalelei seven times once again stood tall and forced a turnover on downs to give Georgia the ball back with a little over four minutes remaining in the game.
After struggling to effectively run the ball all game, the Dawgs' offense marched down the field to slowly bleed the clock out and secure their victory over the Tigers. The win would spark the beginning of the Dawgs' 2021 national championship run that would end a 41-year drought and spark a more-than-three-season win streak.
The Bulldogs and Tigers will do battle at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta on August 31st at noon.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
