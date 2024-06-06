Mecole Hardman Signs New Deal With Kansas City Chiefs
After helping the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII, Mecole Hardman has resigned with the team that drafted him.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and former Georgia Bulldog star Mecole Hardman has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs ahead of the 2024 NFL season.
Hardman, who was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, is most known for his game-winning touchdown catch in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII began the 2023 season as a New York Jet but was traded back to the team that drafted him after just five games.
During his two years at Georgia, Hardman hauled in 60 passes for 961 yards and totaled 15 touchdowns from scrimmage. He was also elite in the return game, averaging 25.2 yards per kick return and 20.1 yards per punt return, including a touchdown.
The details and total value of Hardman’s new contract have not yet been released.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech
