NFL Draft Profile - Georgia Safety, Malaki Starks
Georgia safety, Malaki Starks' NFL Draft Profile explains why the former Bulldogs DB will be drafted early in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Malaki Starks, the standout defensive back for the University of Georgia, has officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come. Throughout his career with the Bulldogs, Starks showcased immense talent, earning a reputation as one of the most versatile and dynamic players in college football.
NFL Draft Profile - Malaki Starks, Safety
COVERAGE:
In addition to his playmaking ability, Starks is known for his ability to lock down slot receivers and stand his ground against wide receivers in man coverage. His ability to match up against a wide range of offensive players, from fast slot receivers to powerful outside threats, speaks to his versatility and football IQ. No matter the challenge, Starks always found a way to stay on the hip of his assignment, preventing big plays and frustrating opposing quarterbacks.
EFFORT:
One of Starks' most defining qualities is his relentless effort on the field. Whether it was leaping for acrobatic interceptions or shutting down opposing offenses, he made a significant impact in every game. His performance against Oregon in 2022 was a prime example of his athleticism and ball skills. Starks made a jaw-dropping interception, showcasing his ability to track the ball and make plays in crucial moments. He followed that up with another spectacular interception against Clemson in 2024, proving that his skills in the secondary were nothing short of elite. Those acrobatic plays became a hallmark of Starks' career, as he routinely found ways to disrupt the passing game.
RUN STOPPER:
What truly sets Starks apart, though, is his well-rounded skill set. Not only is he an exceptional pass defender, but he can also step up to make tackles in the box when needed. With 52 solo tackles and 77 total tackles over his career, Starks has proven to be a reliable presence in both coverage and run defense. His toughness, awareness, and physicality made him a well-rounded weapon in the Georgia defense, contributing to their dominance throughout the years.
CONCLUSION:
As Malaki Starks takes the next step in his career by entering the NFL Draft, it's clear that he has the tools to be a standout player at the next level. His combination of ball skills, versatility, and work ethic will make him a highly sought-after prospect, and the Georgia football program will undoubtedly miss the impact he had in the secondary. But for Starks, this is just the beginning of what is sure to be an exciting professional career.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia's Defense Will Have Something It Usually Doesn't Have During the 2025 Season
- Former Georgia Bulldogs Staff Member Scott Cochran Hired as Collegiate Head Coach
- Jalon Walker Receives Updated Draft Projection Following Reese's Senior Bowl
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily