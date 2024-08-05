Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed on Watchlist for Major Award
Two Georgia Bulldogs have been placed on the watchlist for a major award ahead of the 2024 college football season.
Since the turn of the decade, the Georgia Bulldogs have been regarded as among the most dominant college football teams. This is largely due to the highly talented players they put on the field each year.
The 2024 season is no exception to this rule as Bulldog standouts, Malaki Starks and Carson Beck have been placed on the pre-season watchlist for The Walter Camp Award, an award given to the nation’s best collegiate football player as decided by a panel of NCAA coaches.
Beck and Starks have been major contributors to the Dawgs’ success in the previous few seasons. As a freshman in 2022, Starks was a mainstay on Georgia’s defense and helped lead the team to its second straight national title. Beck threw for the school’s highest single-season completion percentage during his first year as the team’s starting quarterback.
As both Starks and Beck enter what is presumably their last year of collegiate football, the two Bulldogs’ 2024 seasons have the potential to go down in history as some of Georgia’s greatest.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
