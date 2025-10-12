Photos From Georgia's Fourth Quarter Fight Against Auburn
The Georgia Bulldogs survived a near-upset on Saturday as they rallied from a 10-point deficit on the road to defeat the Auburn Tigers. The victory was Georgia's ninth-straight over the Tigers, and extended Kirby Smart's lengthy win streak over unranked teams.
The first half was unfortunately for Georgia, some of the worst football the Dawgs had played all season, as the team was held to just three points in the half, and the Tigers were able to convert a litany of third downs to build a 10-3 lead at the half.
Slow first-half starts have plagued Georgia's success over the past few seasons, similar to how it did tonight. The Dawgs were once again forced to crawl out of a two-score hole in the first half to take a late lead.
Despite a poor showing in the first half, the Dawgs were able to tie the game in the third quarter thanks to a massive catch from wide receiver Noah Thomas, to set up a short touchdown run from Chauncey Bowens.
With the game tied, Georgia's defense stood tall and provided the Dawgs with an opportunity to take the lead. After a tumultuous drive, the Dawgs were able to take their first lead of the night after a more-than-50-yard field goal from Peyton Woodring.
What's Next for Georgia?
The Bulldogs will be back in Athens next week to take on the Ole Miss Rebels. Georgia was embarrassingly defeated by the Rebels last season as they were held to just 10 points on offense. The Dawgs will look to turn in a much stronger offensive performance this year in front of their home crowd.