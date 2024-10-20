PHOTOS: Georgia Knocks Off The Texas Longhorns In Convicing Fashion
The Georgia Bulldogs have defeated the Texas Longhorns. Here's Our Photo Albums from the Contest.
GAME
PREGAME Photos: Loading
The Georgia Bulldogs have prevailed victorious over the undefeated Texas Longhorns. Georgia jumped out to a big lead in the first half and despite a second-half comeback attempt from the Longhorns, Georgia took the win on the road.
Quarterback Carson Beck did not have the best of days but it was Georgia's defense that held down the entire game and helped secure the win. Georgia's defensive line got after Quinn Ewers and helped get key stops down the stretch to help secure the win. Beck finished the game with 175 yards and three interceptions.
Trevor Etienne was the difference maker in the ball game as he finished with 87 yards and three touchdowns. Georgia's run game was crucial for the Bulldogs throughout the game and when they needed a play to be made, Etienne was the number they called on.
Georgia now heads into the bye week with a 6-1 record and a 4-1 record in conference. They will play the Florida Gtaors next in Jacksonville, Florida for the neutral site rivalry matchup. A big win for the Bulldogs that should provide a massive boost of momentum and confidence.
Other Georgia News:
