Player Props for Georgia vs Missouri

Georgia comes into their matchup against Missouri as a heavy point favorite, what are some of the player props available for you to wager on perhaps courtesy of Prize Picks?

The Georgia Bulldogs come into their week five SEC matchup against the Missouri Tigers as a 26.0-point favorite according to Draftkings.com. Georgia has continued to roll through the early portion of the schedule and still remains as the No. 1 team in the nation. 

A large part of that has to do with the Bulldogs' offense which is averaging 42.2 points per game while the defense is allowing just eight points per game on average. Georgia's quarterback, Stetson Bennett, is also averaging 306 passing yards per game and is leading a very efficient offense for the Dawgs. So, with Georgia expected to take care of business against Missouri, what are some of the player props available for you to wager on perhaps?

Georgia vs Missouri Player Props courtesy of PrizePicks.com

  • Stetson Bennett - Total passing yards (285.5) 
  • Stetson Bennett - Total Rushing Yards (15.5)
  • Stetson Bennett - Total Rushing + Passing Yards (300.5) 
  • Kendall Milton - Total Rushing Yards (53.0) 
  • Brock Bowers - Total Receiving Yards (60.5) 

How to Watch Georgia vs Missouri

Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 1st, 2022

Gametime: 7:30 pm ET

TV: SEC Network

Stadium: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field (Columbia, MO)

