Quarterback Prospect Jared Curtis Schedules Visit With Georgia Bulldogs
5-star quarterback prospect has locked in an official visit with the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2025 offseason.
The nation's No.1 quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class has scheduled three official visits that he will be attending this offseason. One of those visits being the Georgia Bulldogs, who have been heavily involved with the quarterback's recruitment.
Curtis, a 4-star prospect according to 247Sports originally commit to the Bulldogs in March of 2024, but eventually reopened his commitment to the public in October. He has received from numerous offers from high-profile division one schools including USC, Florida, Texas, Oregon, and others. Currently, Curtis is scheduled to visit with Oregon and South Carolina this summer in addition to the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs are set host Curtis from June 13-15 this offseason as they hope to nab the highly talented quarterback prospect and add him to their 2026 recruiting class. Currently, the Dawgs have four commits to their class which ranks 14th in the country.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Jontavius Wyman, CB
- Seven Cloud, DL
