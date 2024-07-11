REPORT: Smael Mondon Arrested While Racing Georgia Teammate DeMello Jones
On Thursday morning, it was announced that two Georgia football players were arrested for reckless driving, one of which was also charged with racing,first reported by UGAsports.com. Offensive lineman Bo Hughley was involved in a single-car accident and the incident included failure to maintain lane and reckless driving. Linebacker Smael Mondon was also charged with reckless driving and racing. The two incidents were not connected and were separate.
There's been an addition to the story through the police report filing, discovered first by the Athens Banner-Herald. Senior LB Smael Mondon was reportedly racing freshman defensive back DeMello Jones. Jones was cited for racing in the incident.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, this is not the first occurrence of reckless driving over the last year. In fact, on Wednesday it was announced that running back Trevor Etienne had new developments in his incident. A recent update detailed that charges of DUI less safe and DUI under 21 were dismissed while Etienne pled no contest to a reckless driving charge, per Athens Banner-Herald's Marc Weiszer.
