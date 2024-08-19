Sanford Stadium to Have New Seating Capacity for 2024 Season
As the Georgia Bulldogs' 2024 season approaches, more fans will have an opportunity to see the Dawgs live than ever before.
The Georgia Bulldogs' longtime home, Sanford Stadium has been a major landmark in Athens since its initial construction in 1929. During that time, the venue has seen some legendary football games, concerts, and even Olympic matches all while continuously evolving and growing to hold more fans.
The iconic stadium received another facelift this offseason, as construction for a new media press box and donor suit updates helped swell the stadium's max capacity from 92,746 to a massive 93,033. These updates make Sanford the sixth-largest venue in the SEC and will make the Bulldogs' home-field advantage on Saturdays that much stronger.
Dawgnation and 93,000 other fans will christen the freshly updated stadium on September, 7th when the Bulldogs host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in their first home game of the 2024 college football season. The Dawgs will be looking to maintain their home win streak, which spans over five seasons.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
