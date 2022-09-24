Skip to main content

Score Predictions: Georgia vs Kent State

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs back home in Sanford Stadium as they will take on Kent State. Here's our staff score predictions for Saturday's 12:00 PM EST kick.
The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs have returned home to Athens, Ga, as they are ready to play host to the unranked Kent State Golden Flashes. 

Georgia, a 42-point favorite, is expected to carry over their dominance from the first three games of the season, the most recent being the 48-7 win over South Carolina

Jonathan Williams: Georgia 52, Kent State 3

It has been three straight weeks of pure dominance for Georgia. They come into this game as a 42-point favorite, and Georgia will not only take care of business but will cover the spread as well. The offense is going to keep on rolling as they have already this season, and the defense will continue to prove that they are one of the best units in college football. 

The win streak stays alive, and the Bulldogs roll through an easy one in week four at home. 

Harrison Reno: Georgia 58, Kent State 0

Along the same lines as Jonathan, Georgia has dominated for three straight weeks, and that does not change at home against Kent State. Georgia has looked like the best team in the country, and that will continue.

Georgia holds Kent State out of the endzone for the tenth shutout victory of the Kirby Smart, making up the "garbage time" touchdown surrendered a week ago against the Gamecocks.

