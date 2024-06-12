Talyn Taylor Commits to the Georgia Bulldogs
The Georgia Bulldogs are keeping the momentum rolling on their 2025 recruiting class with their latest commitment.
As the offseason rolls on, the Georgia Bulldogs have been constantly making moves to build momentum for their 2025 recruiting class. The momentum seems to finally be paying off, as they have earned yet another commitment.
Talyn Taylor, a wide receiver from Geneva, Illinois has just announced his commitment to the University of Georgia. According to 247 Sports, Taylor is a 4-star prospect and stands at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds. He possesses elite speed and will likely be a massive downfield threat once he arrives in Athens.
With the addition of Taylor, the Bulldogs 2025 class is shaping up to be another fantastic addition to Kirby Smart’s resume. Georgia now has a total of 11 players committed and their class ranks inside the top-10 in the nation according to 247sports.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Baseball On the Verge of Making Team History
- Packers Rookie Javon Bullard Receives Praise From Fellow Teammate
- Georgia Official Visits Weekend 1 - Highlights From a Star-Studded Group
Join the Community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter @BrooksAustinBA
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily