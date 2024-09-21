Tennessee vs Oklahoma Injury Report - Vols Without Lance Heard
The Tennessee Volunteers are on the road in Norman, Oklahoma today. Voltuneers head coach Josh Heupel makes his return to Sooners territory for the first time since he was relieved of his duties as the offensive coordinator at his alma mater back in 2014.
Ten years later, Huepel's Volunteers are perhaps the best offense in the sport at the moment and the Vols have managed to pair it with a top-tier SEC defense as well. Saturday night in Norman marks more than a return for Huepel though, it's about potentially stamping this Vols program as verified National Title contenders. Sure, there's plenty of work down the road this season, but this is the first test.
And they will be doing so without Lance Heard, according to the SEC Injury Report. It's the second straight week that Heard has been out two weeks now for the Vols. Dayne Davis will start in his place again this week.
Tennessee Injury Report:
- Lance Heard, OT - OUT
- Shamurad Umarov, OL - OUT
- Jourdan Thomas, DB - OUT
- John Slaught, DB - OUT
- William Wright, DB - Probable
- Ben Bolton, LB - Probable
- William Satterwhite, OL, Probable
