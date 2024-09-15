The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Georgia Football vs Kentucky
The Georgia Bulldogs just finished their first SEC matchup of teh 2024 season. Here is the good, the bad, and the ugly from the game.
The Georgia Bulldogs just squeaked out a nail-biting win in Lexington, where they avoided a historic upset against the Kentucky Wildcats. There are a ton of things to unpack in this ugly victory. Some good, some bad, some ugly. Here is "The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly" from the Bulldogs' victory in Lexington.
The Good: The Outcome
This game will certainly leave a bad taste in the program's mouth, but the taste would be even worse had tonight resulted in a loss. The Bulldogs learned a lot about their program tonight and while the adversity may have not been great for Dawgnation's blood pressure, this game will likely serve as an excellent wake up call for this team moving forward.
The Bad: Interior Line Play
It's not often that we see a Georgia Bulldogs team get pushed around in the trenches consistently. However, tonight was an exception to that rule, as the Dawgs' offensive and defensive line were given trouble consistently throughout the night. The Bulldogs' lack of points and offensive production can likely be tied to Georgia's struggles on the inside.
The Ugly: Execution and Injuries
Fumbled snaps, uncharacteristic penalties, and missed assignments are absolute killers in any college football game. But they are even more deadlier when you are playing on the road in the SEC. Tonight's edition of the Georgia Bulldogs was a far cry from what Kirby Smart and his staff expect from his team and the Bulldogs will have a lot of work to do before they travel to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama in two weeks.
On top of the sloppy play, there were a handful of extremely impactful injuries that will add to Georgia's already lengthy injury list and will likely have long-term impacts on the roster. Guard Tate Ratledge suffered a lower leg injury and Carson Beck appeared to suffer an injury to his left arm. The status for both players is still pending.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
