The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia's Win Over Texas
Unpacking everything good, bad, and worse from the Dawgs' massive win over the No.1 team in the country.
The Georgia Bulldogs knocked off the top-ranked Texas Longhorns this weekend in a thrilling road victory for Kirby Smart and the Dawgs. With the massive win behind them and a bye week ahead, let's take a look at everything good, bad, and ugly from this victory.
The Good: The Defense
After allowing 31 points against a poor Mississippi State team, many questioned the Bulldogs' defense ability to be able to slow down a high-powered offense such as Texas'. Not only was Georgia able to slow down the Longhorns, they suffocated them. Georgia held Texas to just 259 yards of total offense and forced four turnovers that ended up being the difference in the game. Linebacker Jalon Walker was the main leader of the Bulldogs' defensive effort, finishing the evening with three sacks and a fumble recovery.
The Bad: Unfortunate Penalties
While they didn't affect the outcome of the game, the Bulldogs still had a handful of plays on the defensive side of the ball that either extended the Longhorns' drives or provided Texas with a better opportunity to score. The biggest penalties of them all were against safeties Joenel Aguero and Dan Jackson, who were both ejected for targeting in the second half. Both Jackson and Aguero will be forced to miss the first of their next game as per NCAA rules.
The Ugly: The Passing Offense
While the Dawgs shined at times, Georgia's offensive effort in the passing game was certainly far from the standard. Three interceptions, multiple dropped passes, and errant throws created an uphill battle that hindered Georgia's offense all night. While a win is a win (and this one was certainly a great one), Georgia will need to have a major improvement in the passing game should they have aspirations of winning another national title.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
